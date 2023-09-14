TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction to expand and improve FM 2818 has now been going on for more than a year in College Station, and on Wednesday the Texas Department of Transportation shared an update on the project.

Bob Colwell with TxDOT released the following statement on Wednesday, September 13:

“FM 2818 Super Street is contracted to Knife River for $47.6 million.

It started in Feb. 2021 and should be complete in the Fall of 2024. It is a 3.2-mile project from FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road).

A super street has an intersection in which minor cross-street traffic is prohibited from going straight through or left at a dived highway intersection. The minor cross-street traffic must turn right but can then access the U-turn located in the medians to proceed in their desired direction.

One of the contractor’s more recent notable activities is the completion of the Holleman (south or west side of FM 2818) intersection in July before the fall student population returned in August. In the last couple of months, the contractor crews have been focused on the Jones Butler overpass completing much of the dirt work and retaining walls. Also, much of the Shared Use Path has also been completed along the project for pedestrians and bicyclists. In the next 90 to 120 days, we will continue to concentrate on work around the South End Area of the project.

The next major traffic switch is currently scheduled for late this year, most likely in December. At that time, two lanes will be open in each direction on FM 2818 at FM 60 and the direct-connect ramp will be re-opened from FM 2818 to SB Wellborn Road (FM 2154).

After that, work will focus on completing the middle of the intersections and the U-turns between NB and SB FM 2818.”

