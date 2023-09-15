Aggies sweep individual, team titles at Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, while Cooper Cawthra and Maddie Livingston claimed the individual titles at the Texas A&M Invitational Friday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

“We went out pretty aggressively, [Jonathan] Chung was leading the majority of the race and then Cooper [Cawthra] stepped up and led the team,” Distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The team is stronger and competed with more confidence today and as we head to Boston we will continue to train and work hard.”

“The women’s team did a nice job today,” McRaven added. “Maddie [Livingston] has stepped up from last year and has grown into a leadership position. It’s a new group and we have made a lot of progress. I have seen their confidence develop over the past year and it’s been encouraging to see.”

Cawthra was in eighth place at the 2k mark at a pace of 5:58.9 before making a second half kick, running towards a first-place finish at 24:04.6. Jonathan Chung led the majority of the race before finishing fifth overall at 24:17.0. Joseph Benn and Jack Johnston each placed in the top ten with Benn finishing sixth (24:19.6) and Johnston eighth (24:23.0). Rounding out the scoring was Noah Willows in 24th place at 25:01.5.

“I tried to stay in contact with Jonathan Chung and Joseph Benn,” Cawthra said. Then about the 4k mark Joseph made a pretty aggressive move and I just matched it and went from there.”

On the women’s side, Livingston led the women’s squad throughout the race, ensuring her first place finish at 17:18.3. Rounding out the A&M point scorers, three landed in the top 10, including Kennady Fontenot in fourth (17:34.0), Madison Brown in fifth (17:36.6) and Shewaye Johnson in seventh (17:42.5). Also scoring for the women’s team was Emma Little in 11th place with a time of 18:13.3.

“I took second last race and I came back even hungrier,” Livingston said. “I know where I need to make that decision to go for the win and I’m proud that I did. I stuck with it and my body allowed for that. Once again I’m so proud of my teammates, turning around and seeing so many of them so close and looking strong. So just another encouraging start to the process.”

The Aggies travel to Boston, Massachusetts, to compete at the Battle in Beantown on September 29th.

