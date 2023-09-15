Allen Academy receives $500,000 to improve campus security

School safety continues to be a major priority for families and within the Texas legislature.
The gift from the Adam Family Foundation will go toward improving campus security measures.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Adam Family Foundation donated half a million dollars to Allen Academy to improve campus security.

The donation will allow the private school to complete security-related projects.

School officials say most of the measures will be directed toward staff and teachers with the goal of improving communication and threat detection.

“The day-to-day experience of the teachers and staff will be most influenced by the gift, and that gives the teachers and staff the tools to keep the kids safe,” Seraphim Danckaert, Head of School at Allen Academy, said.

The gift comes after the foundation made similar contributions to both Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts.

