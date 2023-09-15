A&M Sweeps Liberty to End Non-Conference Play

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team claimed its eighth win of the season to close out non-conference play as it swept Liberty Friday afternoon at Reed Arena (25-13, 25-15, 25-18).

The Aggies (8-2) came out of the gate firing, opening an early 7-2 lead which forced a Liberty (7-4) timeout. A&M held its rhythm as it extended the advantage through efficient offense, as the Maroon & White were hitting at .400 percent through the midway point in the opening frame (15-9). The Aggies continued to dominate the set, closing it out on a 10-4 run (25-13).

The teams traded points to begin the second frame, knotting them at three. A&M separated itself, ripping off three-straight points prompting a timeout from the Flames. Showing no signs of slowing down, the Maroon & White doubled their advantage in the set as Liberty called its final timeout (12-6). The Flames battled back within three, however, through Margot Manning at the service line, the Aggies responded, extending the gap to seven (21-14). A&M doubled its advantage, winning the set, 25-15.

The Maroon & White raced out to a quick lead in the third, 4-1. Maintaining their three-point advantage (11-8), the Aggies forced Liberty to use its first timeout of the set. A&M added to its lead, prompting the Falcons to use their final timeout of the frame (16-11). The Aggies continued their onslaught, claiming the set (25-18) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies open conference play next week as they welcome Mississippi State to Reed Arena September 20 with serve set for 7 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on non-conference play…

“Overall, I’m really happy with the match and with non-conference as a whole. 8-2 is hard to do and we did it against some good teams. We played some good volleyball throughout, and we need to carry that with us moving forward.”

Morrison on the start of SEC play…

“The SEC is going to be a strong conference this year and going forward. I think you look at the conference and the top four teams in there have hit over .300, so obviously your block will need to be able to slow things down. We’re excited to get the conference schedule started at home in front of the 12th Man.

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Logan Lednicky on the team’s response in today’s match…

“It’s huge, our last two matches were tough losses and I think we weren’t proud of what we put out there on the court. We had some talks as a team and with the coaches about going out and showing everyone who we really are as a team and all the hard work that we put in, and I think we did that today.”

Lednicky on starting conference play…

“The SEC is only going to get harder from here, big offenses, huge blocks and huge defense, but we are excited to get back in the gym, keep working and see what’s in store.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Bianna Muoneke – 10 kills – .333 hitting percentage – 5 digs

Logan Lednicky – 9 kills – .438 hitting percentage – 4 blocks

Margot Manning – 13 assists – 3 service aces

