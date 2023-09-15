Bowen Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s mariachi band “Los Vikingos” performed at Bowen Elementary on Friday to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The mariachi band will also perform at Sunday’s Fiestas Patrias Parade and Festival in downtown Bryan. The parade begins at noon and will go from Sandy Point Road to Bryan Street.

“Los Vikingos” are also featured on KBTX’s Free Music Friday during First News at Four.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.