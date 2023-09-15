Bowen Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi band

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s mariachi band “Los Vikingos” performed at Bowen Elementary on Friday to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The mariachi band will also perform at Sunday’s Fiestas Patrias Parade and Festival in downtown Bryan. The parade begins at noon and will go from Sandy Point Road to Bryan Street.

“Los Vikingos” are also featured on KBTX’s Free Music Friday during First News at Four.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
From a looming government shutdown to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visiting the US and...
The latest on the potential government shut down and more from Washington D.C.
The theme of S.O.S. Ministries' 22nd annual banquet is "Revival"
S.O.S. Ministries to host ‘Revival’ banquet