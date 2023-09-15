Bryan drops 3rd straight in 41-24 loss to Richmond Randle

ROSENBERG, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings were the first team to score on Randle this season, but they couldn’t beat the undefeated Lions following a 41-24 loss at Guy Traylor Stadium.

The Vikings got off to a rough start when Bryan’s Kason Byrd had his arm hit on his first pass attempt and Randle’s Ryan Mallory returned it 65 yards for a pick six and a 7-0 Lions lead.

Vikings down 21-3 late in the second quarter when Boone Turner connects with a diving Tyson Turner and after the two point conversion Bryan was down 21-11 at the half.

Randle (4-0) will outscore the Vikings 20-13 in the second half and stay undefeated on the season with the 41-24 win.

With the Thursday game, Bryan (1-3) will have an extra day to get ready for its district opener on September 22nd in Temple against the Wildcats.

