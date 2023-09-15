Build your gameday spread with Brookshire Brothers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost game time! The Aggies are taking on The University of Louisiana Monroe Saturday at Kyle Field, which means it’s time to prepare for the tailgates and watch parties.

Brookshire Brothers can make your preparation easier with its 20 deli tray options. Some of those include meatball trays, jalapeño popper trays, brownie trays and cookie cakes.

To order, you can visit the service desk at the front of the store or place an order online. Those have to be ordered by Friday to have by gameday.

For those attending the game at Kyle Field, Brookshire Brothers has a sweet deal for you. It’s called Aggies Win, You Win, and it gives game-goers the opportunity to get a free pint of Fresh Harvest ice cream if the Aggies win. All you have to do is present your ticket or sports pass to the team member at the customer service desk, and they’ll give you a coupon.

There will only be 1,000 coupons available, and game attendees will have until Friday, Sept. 22, to take advantage of the deal if the Aggies win Saturday’s game.

Another deal Brookshire Brothers offers is $40 gameday parking. You’ll need to enter the store from George Bush Drive and check in with an attendant who will direct you to a specific spot. They’ll also hand you a $20 Brookshire Brothers voucher that can be used for gas, food, drinks and merchandise.

For those not watching the game from the stands, Brookshire Brothers can be your gameday destination. The store’s outdoor event space, Stage 12, is the home of the official Aggieland Watch Party.

Stage 12 is a family-friendly space with two concession stands, large screens, yards games and many seating areas.

The game can also be enjoyed inside the store at the bar or the upstairs lounge area.

