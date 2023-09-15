City of College Station announces new Christmas parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station announced Friday that they will be holding the first College Station Christmas Parade this year.

The city wrote on social media, “Even Santa is excited to hear the news!”

Details about the event have not yet been released, but we do know the parade will be sometime in December.

The City says they will announce more details early next week.

This comes after organizers of the BCS Christmas Parade announced they would not hold the annual event this year due to medians along Texas Avenue.

The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will still be held this year in Downtown Bryan on December 7.

