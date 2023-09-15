College Station Cougars to host UANL Mexico in home opener Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will play their home opener Friday night when the UANL Mexico Tigres return to the Brazos Valley to take on the Purple and Black.

College Station picked up their first win of the year last week on the road against Temple 60-22.

Head Coach Stoney Pryor is hoping his team picks up where they left off on Friday night in their home opener.

“Wilson Stapp had three scores early on (vs Temple) and basically that put us in the driver seat in that game. I thought our kids played well, we had a small time where we lost. Focus just a little bit but we got refocused and really had a complete game,” said Pryor.

Friday’s game will be the first of four home games for College Station. Kickoff is set for 7 at Cougar Field.

