College Station firefighters respond to two home fires started by lightning

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to two home fires started by lightning Friday. One home was on Colgate Drive and the other home was on Simi Drive.

College Station Battalion Chief Mike Clements tells KBTX the homes both have minor damage but no one was injured.

Both lightning strikes happened between 2 and 3 p.m. Friday. Crews had to leave the home fire on Sims to deal with the one on Colgate Drive.

A total of eight College Station Fire Department units responded to the scene.

