College Station Police investigate collision involving U-Haul, motorcycle

College Station Police investigate U-Haul-motorcycle Collision. KBTX Photo: Rusty Surette
College Station Police investigate U-Haul-motorcycle Collision. KBTX Photo: Rusty Surette(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are currently investigating a collision involving a U-Haul and a motorcyclist.

The incident occurred Thursday after 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was freed from being pinned under the U-Haul and rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

College Station Police say University Drive westbound will be diverted to Spring Loop Drive and eastbound is down to one lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however police say it appears the motorcyclist may have run a red light as it was westbound on University Drive, and collided with the U-Haul that was southbound on Lincoln Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

College Station City Council unanimously approves high occupancy overlay and parking ordinances
Soldier laid to rest with full military honors 80 years after death in World War II