College Station Police investigate collision involving U-Haul, motorcycle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are currently investigating a collision involving a U-Haul and a motorcyclist.

The incident occurred Thursday after 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was freed from being pinned under the U-Haul and rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

College Station Police say University Drive westbound will be diverted to Spring Loop Drive and eastbound is down to one lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however police say it appears the motorcyclist may have run a red light as it was westbound on University Drive, and collided with the U-Haul that was southbound on Lincoln Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

🚨Emergency responders are at University Dr and Lincoln Ave working a crash involving a Uhaul and motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/7HDgDKnFjl — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) September 15, 2023

Officers and @CSTXFire are at University Dr and Lincoln Ave working a crash involving a Uhaul and motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/ACm7oA1q1n — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 15, 2023

