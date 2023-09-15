Early giving beginning for 5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives

Brazos Valley Gives 2023
Brazos Valley Gives 2023(Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You have the opportunity to give where you live starting September 18 as early giving kicks off for the 5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives.

This means you have the opportunity to donate and give back to more than 150 nonprofits across seven counties in the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long community giving effort that culminates into 18 hours of online giving on the third Tuesday of October. Beginning September 18, you are able to offer your donations as part of early giving to show support for our region’s nonprofits.

Since its inception, Brazos Valley Gives has generated $3.27 million in gifts supporting participating nonprofits.

This year, the goal is to raise $1.25 million for participating nonprofits. You can donate by going online and finding what nonprofits you would like to support. Whether you are a business or a member of the community, every dollar counts in strengthening nonprofits that serve the Brazos Valley.

In addition to the online giving platform, the Community Foundation is hosting a drive-thru donation site at The Eagle on October 17 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s located at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Previous Coverage

Brazos Valley Gives raises $1 million for dozens of area nonprofits

Brazos Valley Gives aims to meet $1 million target

Make a difference during Brazos Valley Gives

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
Firefighters respond to home fire on Colgate Drive in College Station
College Station firefighters respond to two home fires started by lightning
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: Nan Matush honored by the Library of Congress