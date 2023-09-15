Experience culture, live music, dancing at Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival

By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and the beginning of many celebrations throughout Bryan-College Station. The annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival is happening Sunday. This is a 30-year tradition that draws thousands to downtown Bryan.

The parade starts at noon Sunday and will go from Sandy Point Road to Bryan Street. There will be floats, animals, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, student groups and much more.

“The community enjoys it a lot, and we bring them together,” event organizer Alma Villarreal said.

A festival will follow the parade on Bryan Street from 21st Street to 23rd Street. Attendees will experience live music, dancing, authentic Mexican food, a children’s area and craft booths.

“The community coming together, the culture, celebrating the independence of Mexico is really touching,” Villarreal said.

Students from the Texas A&M Health Science Center will also be in attendance to do free medical screenings for kids and adults.

Proceeds from the parade and festival go towards scholarships for high school and college students and teachers seeking higher education.

“The reward of these students getting their scholarships to go to higher education is what this is all about,” Villarreal said.

If you’re looking for something to wear to the parade and festival, Itza Bip in downtown Bryan has a variety of handmade pieces for men and women.

The store is located at 306 North Main Street.

For more information on the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival and scholarships, click here.

