Free Music Friday: Los Vikingos mariachi

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Los Vikingos are at the heart of the Bryan-College Station community. The instructor, James Mosqueda and one of the performers, Aryana Peña told KBTX about this incredible program which started in 2016.

“It was a combination of a want for the program by the students and faculty members and administrators at Bryan ISD. And thankfully, with some help from a couple of members of my family’s mariachi,” said Mosqueda.

Peña said that joining was an easy choice.

“Growing up in the Mexican culture, mariachi has always been a huge part of my life. I just love the music and I was like, ‘why not’,” she said.

Mosqueda said the students are the heart of the performance.

“[It’s] a really energetic group of students who have a lot of passion for the music that they’re playing.”

For Free Music Friday, the mariachi band performed El Son de la Negra. The Los Vikingos are playing at Fiestas Patrias at Bonham Elementary on Friday night as well as on Sunday for Fiestas Patrias in Downtown Bryan.

