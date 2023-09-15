Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.
Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers
FILE - United Airlines jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport...
A United jet dropped 28,000 feet in eight minutes after pilots feared a loss of cabin pressure
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach
People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000