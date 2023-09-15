Rainfall across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Finally, widespread rain fell across the Brazos Valley! For the first time in 71 days, Bryan-College Station received over 0.50 inches of rain.

Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week brought rain, but the most significant rainfall was found on Friday afternoon. A line of storms stretched along I-35 from Dallas down to Austin Friday morning, before compressing and pushing eastward across the Brazos Valley around 1:00pm. A few intense cells were embedded in this system, which brought more localized areas some quick downpours, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder.

After all was said and done Friday evening, rainfall totals settled between 0.50-3.0 inches.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Wednesday morning:

Caldwell: 1.09″

Brenham: 1.49″

Cameron: 1.35″

Hearne: 1.32″

College Station (Kyle Field): 0.98″

Belville: 1.15″

Hempstead: 1.20″

Navasota: 1.61″

Madisonville: 1.13″

Centerville: 1.40″

Huntsville: 0.91″

Trinity: 0.49″

Crockett: 0.47″

Conroe: 1.17″

Coldspring: 3.01″

South Bryan: 1.50″

River Run Subdivision (SW Brazos County): 0.88″

Robertson County: 1.0″

Montgomery: 2.0″

South Nantucket: 2.1″

Anderson: 1.09″

Northwestern Bryan: 2.50″

