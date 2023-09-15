Rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Finally, widespread rain fell across the Brazos Valley! For the first time in 71 days, Bryan-College Station received over 0.50 inches of rain.
Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week brought rain, but the most significant rainfall was found on Friday afternoon. A line of storms stretched along I-35 from Dallas down to Austin Friday morning, before compressing and pushing eastward across the Brazos Valley around 1:00pm. A few intense cells were embedded in this system, which brought more localized areas some quick downpours, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder.
After all was said and done Friday evening, rainfall totals settled between 0.50-3.0 inches.
Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Wednesday morning:
- Caldwell: 1.09″
- Brenham: 1.49″
- Cameron: 1.35″
- Hearne: 1.32″
- College Station (Kyle Field): 0.98″
- Belville: 1.15″
- Hempstead: 1.20″
- Navasota: 1.61″
- Madisonville: 1.13″
- Centerville: 1.40″
- Huntsville: 0.91″
- Trinity: 0.49″
- Crockett: 0.47″
- Conroe: 1.17″
- Coldspring: 3.01″
- South Bryan: 1.50″
- River Run Subdivision (SW Brazos County): 0.88″
- Robertson County: 1.0″
- Montgomery: 2.0″
- South Nantucket: 2.1″
- Anderson: 1.09″
- Northwestern Bryan: 2.50″
