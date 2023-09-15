Rainfall across the Brazos Valley

DMA Rainfall Totals - September 15
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Finally, widespread rain fell across the Brazos Valley! For the first time in 71 days, Bryan-College Station received over 0.50 inches of rain.

Both Wednesday and Thursday of this week brought rain, but the most significant rainfall was found on Friday afternoon. A line of storms stretched along I-35 from Dallas down to Austin Friday morning, before compressing and pushing eastward across the Brazos Valley around 1:00pm. A few intense cells were embedded in this system, which brought more localized areas some quick downpours, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder.

After all was said and done Friday evening, rainfall totals settled between 0.50-3.0 inches.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Wednesday morning:

  • Caldwell: 1.09″
  • Brenham: 1.49″
  • Cameron: 1.35″
  • Hearne: 1.32″
  • College Station (Kyle Field): 0.98″
  • Belville: 1.15″
  • Hempstead: 1.20″
  • Navasota: 1.61″
  • Madisonville: 1.13″
  • Centerville: 1.40″
  • Huntsville: 0.91″
  • Trinity: 0.49″
  • Crockett: 0.47″
  • Conroe: 1.17″
  • Coldspring: 3.01″
  • South Bryan: 1.50″
  • River Run Subdivision (SW Brazos County): 0.88″
  • Robertson County: 1.0″
  • Montgomery: 2.0″
  • South Nantucket: 2.1″
  • Anderson: 1.09″
  • Northwestern Bryan: 2.50″

