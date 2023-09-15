Relive the history of Aggie Football at the new Aggieland Outfitters location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Football fans of all ages will love visiting the newest Aggieland Outfitters location on Fairview Avenue in College Station.

Owner, Fadi Kalaouze, says they are so proud to have grown so tremendously since first opening in 1992.

“When we started in the mall, there were only three colors you can have ATM on, just gray, white and maroon. I had to beg the A&M Licensing Director at that time to let me put it on a blue and look, now you see them in a lot of colors,” he said.

This new location has memorabilia scattered throughout the store, so be sure to look up and down while you’re walking through.

“We have a lot of things you don’t see anywhere else in the nation,” Kalaouze said. “This floor is a 5-year-old project that started when we bought this land. We started collecting a lot of memorabilia to put it in the store, to let the Aggies come and look at it.

As you walk, you’ll notice hundreds of football programs dating back to before the 1940′s on the floor.

“I had a beautiful selection. I could have kept it in the house, but I chose to bring it here. There are over 170 football programs down here. This is from the game against New York University in 1941. That one, the Orange Bowl, is from 1941,” Kalaouze said.

The process of interweaving the programs with the structure of the floor took the builders months to complete.

“t’s not easy. You come up with the idea and you’d love to have it, but who’s going to do it for you? The person who did this had never done it before. It’s not just a copy on the top. It’s just not one paper. You’re talking about 20 to 25 pages. It took them forever, resending, but I think it looks beautiful,” Kalaouze said.

Kalaouze says he hopes every Aggie who stops by the store has a chance to admire it.

The new Aggieland Outfitters is located at 100 Fairview Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.