Rudder building momentum after week three win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers picked up their first win of the season with a 33-7 decision over Elgin on the road.

The Rangers opened the season against Willis, who is ranked 22nd in the state, then they fell to Salado 48-47 in week two.

Rudder returns to Merrill Green Stadium after two weeks on the road as they’re hosting Kileen Chaparral on Friday night.

Both teams are 1-2 on the year and the Rangers beat won last year 44-14.

“They have a very good coach over there, and he used to be at Salado,” Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar said. “They run the slot T which is kind of a tough offense if you don’t see it a lot, so that’s kind of the challenge this week is playing them and last year they had a lot of younger kids, but they’re starting to know that offense, so it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Start time is tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.