S.O.S. Ministries to host ‘Revival’ banquet

By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - S.O.S. Ministries is celebrating 30 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet.

The theme of the 22nd annual banquet is “Revival”.

The banquet is Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the S.O.S Ministries Center on Groesbeck Street in Bryan.

There will be food, inspirational stories and a raffle item donated by David Gardner’s Jewelers.

For more information, go to S.O.S. Ministries website.

