Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, who police identified as Stardust Chase, said she found a shotgun in the garbage and told a victim that “they were next,” according to witnesses. They say she then got the gun and pointed it at another victim.

When police arrested Chase, they also found the shotgun in her car.

No one was hurt.

Chase is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian...
Stolen painkillers switched with saline at veterinary clinic cause surgery ‘complications,’ staff says
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain