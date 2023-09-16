Aggie Soccer Match Preview: vs. Texas Southern

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer wraps up the first half of the regular season Sunday with its final non-conference match, facing the Texas Southern Tigers in a 6 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

The Aggies enter the fray with a three-match unbeaten string and a 3-1-2 mark in their last six contests. In their last three matches, the Maroon & White have scored 13 goals with nine coming from bench players, including three apiece from Jazmine Wilkinson and Kate Colvin.

Colvin missed the first five matches due to injury but has made an instant impact upon her return. She has scored a goal in each of her three matches back on the pitch with all coming in the last five minutes of the opening half. She scored a 42nd minute goal against Grambling State to give A&M a 6-0 advantage and a 44th minute goal at Rice to give A&M a 2-0 edge going into halftime. Most recently, Colvin headed in a Sammy Smith service for an equalizer in the 44th minute against Kentucky in Friday’s 1-1 tie.

This marks the first meeting between Texas A&M and Texas Southern. The Aggies are 3-0-0 all-time against the SWAC, outscoring the league 18-0 in the three matches. The first team games were 5-0 victories featuring five different goal scorers - 2006 vs. Grambling State and 2021 vs. Southern. Earlier this season, Texas A&M topped Grambling State 8-0 with Sydney Becerra and Jazmine Wilkinson both scoring two goals.Texas Southern enters the match with 1-8-0 mark after beating Sul Ross State, 3-1, on Thursday. Hajar Benjoud has scored five of the Tigers’ eight goals on the season.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio broadcast of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuño on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

