Aggieland Humane Society announces new project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society announced on Friday that they have broken ground on a new project for one of its facilities.

The Humane Society told KBTX on Saturday that the project would be “much-needed” improvements to its dog facility. Fans have been used to keep the facility cool, but they will soon have an AC installed in the building.

According to Aggieland Humane’s communication coordinator, Ashley Quick, the improvements are made possible thanks to a donor who wished to stay anonymous.

“We are grateful for the funds that made this possible, as it’s been a long time coming. We are extremely excited,” Quick said in a statement.

