Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fausto

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fausto is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 15.

This sweet boy is about five-months-old, but he is expected to stay about this size.

When Fausto arrived at the shelter, he had a broken pelvis. He has been with a foster and is making a tremendous recovery. This video is from his foster on how far he has come!

Story continues after video.

Take a look at Fausto and all the adorable pets available for adoption here. All animals that are ready for adoption are $12 this Saturday.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

