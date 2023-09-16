Bellville cruises their way to victory against Cameron

Cameron put up a fight tonight, but Bellville’s hurry up offense was just too much to handle.

The first score of the game would come from Bellville’s Corrian Hood with a goal line rushing touchdown, giving the Brahmas an early 7-0 lead.

The Yoeman’s defense responds in a big way. Hood again on the carry, but this time gets stripped by Ja’Quorius Hardman who takes it back 50 yards for the Yoeman touchdown, tying the game up at 7 a piece.

Later in the second, Bellville again finds themselves on the goal line. This time it’s DD Murray who punches it in for another rushing touchdown, widening their lead to 14-7.

Belville will strike one more time before the half with a 30 yard touchdown run from Sam Hranicky.

Cameron hopes to start district play off strong next week as they host Lorena.

