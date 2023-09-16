Brazos Christian falls to Central Texas Christian 48-28
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian’s two-game winning streak would come to an end after losing to Central Texas Christian 48-28.
Quarterback Jackson Caffey would score through the air with a touchdown pass to Truett Goodyk.
Caffey would also do damage with his legs running in a touchdown in the first half.
The second half would be an ugly turn of events for the Eagles who were outscored 28-14.
Brazos Christian will look to get back on track when they take on Baytown Christian on the road.
