Brazos Christian falls to Central Texas Christian 48-28

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian’s two-game winning streak would come to an end after losing to Central Texas Christian 48-28.

Quarterback Jackson Caffey would score through the air with a touchdown pass to Truett Goodyk.

Caffey would also do damage with his legs running in a touchdown in the first half.

The second half would be an ugly turn of events for the Eagles who were outscored 28-14.

Brazos Christian will look to get back on track when they take on Baytown Christian on the road.

