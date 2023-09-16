Brenham airport to close for several hours a day due to construction in October

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Some changes are coming to the Brenham Municipal Airport’s hours due to a lighting improvement project.

Construction will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and is expected to last six weeks.

According to the City of Brenham, the following changes will take place while the work is being done:

  • The runway will be closed every weekday from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.
  • All airfield lighting will be out of service 24 hours a day
  • There will be no night operations or operations during inclement weather

The project’s total cost is $866,666, with 90 percent of the funding coming from TxDOT and the remaining 10 percent being paid by the city.

The following press release was sent to KBTX from the City of Brenham:

