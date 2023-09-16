College Station rolls in home opener over UANL Mexico 46-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat UANL Mexico Tigres 46-6 Friday night in the home opener at Cougar Field.

The Cougars took a 22-0 lead at halftime in their home opener, which was also senior night. Arrington Maiden found Paden Cashion for a 14-yard touchdown, Caiden Toon scored on a blocked punt, and Tony Hamilton ran the ball in from 6 yards out.

The second half started with fireworks when Jake Peveto brought the kickoff to the house for a 98-yard touchdown return. Maiden and Cashion connected again, this time for a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Connor Cashion scored the final Cougar touchdown on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

”Winning is not easy, and sometimes it’s not valued or appreciated with all that goes into it,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “I was really pleased with the team for coming out on top, for being victorious. I thought defensively we played pretty well. Obviously, we’d like to get a shutout there and that didn’t quite happen. Offensively we had way too many penalties we have to eliminate, but we were still able to move the ball and get some points on the board,” Pryor added.

UANL Tigres’ lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a Angel Ricardo to Angel Marcelo 19-yard touchdown.

College Station begins district play next week on the road at Leander.

