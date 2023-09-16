Franklin rolls to win 36 in a row over Jasper

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Winning remains the expectation in Franklin as the Lions dominate Jasper, 29-14 for win number 36 in a row.

”It takes a crew to get it all together and it is just a special place to be right now,’ said Franklin Head Coach Mark Fannin. “These kids have bought in to what we are doing, what we teach, what we preach and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Franklin RB Jayden Jackson ran for 150 yards on 15 carries and had two scores tonight in the statement win. Devyn Hidrogo had 63 yards on four carries and a TD. Bubba Jackson had 34 yards on five carries. Colby Smith added 23 yards on three carries.

Quarterback Cort Lowry completed 3 of 5 passes for 51 yards.

The Lion defense more than did its part, holding Jasper to just 215 total yards of offense. Landon Lebouf also added to the scoring with an interception taken 52 yards to the house for a pick-six.

“Our target on our back gets a little bigger each and every week no matter who we’re playing,” Fannin said. “I feel that we’re prepared right now with the preseason schedule that we had and we battled through. We played in some really good football games. We faced a lot of adversity.”

The Lions open district play next week at McGregor.

