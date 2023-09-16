Get excited for gameday with Texas A&M Football’s new entrance song

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football has a fresh new sound when they take the field for home games.

This is the first time since 2012 that Texas A&M has changed the entrance music for the football team.

“We had an opportunity to start fresh and create a kind of a new song as part of the overall intro concept, and we wanted to do something different because in Aggieland we’re known to do things differently,” said Texas A&M Deputy Athletic Director Chris Park.

The song was created by Texas A&M former student and multi-platinum recording artist Colin Padalecki.

Padalecki is a part of the music group Surfaces and was a track & field student-athlete during his time at Texas A&M.

The Athletics Department believes once the 12th man gets used to the song and starts chanting along it will make Kyle Field more electric.

“We have smart former students and smart current students. They’re going to figure it out. This place is going to be rocking,” said Park.

You can listen to the Aggies’ new intro song here.

