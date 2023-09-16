Huntsville Hornets get zapped by the Clear Spring Chargers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville wrapped up pre-district play Friday when they took on the Clear Spring Chargers at Sam Houston’s Bowers Stadium.

Clear Springs started the first quarter off strong. Justin Salazar found Mu’Izz Tounkara in the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. A successful PAT put the Chargers up 7 to 0.

The Chargers didn’t back down, Salazar faked a handoff and then found a wide-open Tounkara who trots into the endzone. Chargers attempted a PAT, but it was blocked by the hornets which left the score 13 to 0.

In the second, Huntsville looked to make a comeback. Markus Lewis completes a pass to Braylon Phelps who made his way into the endzone for a Hornets touchdown.

Clear Springs pulls out a victory over the Hornets 28-10.

Huntsville will take on Montgomery High School next Friday at home.

