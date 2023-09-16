Leon Defeats Undefeated Thrall 20 - 14

Leon, Texas (KBTX) - Thrall came in tonight undefeated, but Leon handed the Tigers their first loss 20 - 14. The first touchdown of the night went to Leon and it sure was an intimidating one. Caden Hughes gets the credit for that interception and TD. Shortly following that TD motivation is high and leads to another TD in the first quarter, Garren Wise credited with that one. Thrall did manage to put up a TD before the half but just one was not enough to break the spirit of the Tigers.

Next Friday, September 22nd at 7:30p. Leon will be away at Lovelady for a non-conference game against the Lions.

