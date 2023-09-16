Lexington gains second win against Tomball Christian

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles adds another win to their record against the Tomball Christian Warriors at home in week four of Friday Football Fever.

It was a tied match up with the Eagles and the Warriors, however, the Eagles soared above the Warriors tonight 32-30.

The Eagles plan to gain a third win against the Caldwell Hornets at Hornet Field next week.

