Lexington gains second win against Tomball Christian
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles adds another win to their record against the Tomball Christian Warriors at home in week four of Friday Football Fever.
It was a tied match up with the Eagles and the Warriors, however, the Eagles soared above the Warriors tonight 32-30.
The Eagles plan to gain a third win against the Caldwell Hornets at Hornet Field next week.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.