Mustangs cruise past Caldwell 63-0
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs scored early and often Friday night, blanking Caldwell 63-0 Friday night at Mustang Stadium.
The Mustangs converted on their first drive when Ty Williams connected with Lorenzo Johnson for a touchdown. Johnson was named Homecoming King prior to the start of the game.
After a Caldwell three-and-out, the Mustangs extended the lead on a Phillip Green, Jr. touchdown run to make it 14-0.
The Mustang defense added a score when an errant snap went into the end zone and Jamiraquai Lain landed on the ball for another Madisonville touchdown.
The Mustangs led 49-0 at halftime, before going on to win 63-0.
Madisonville (4-0) will play the next three games away from Mustang Stadium, beginning with a trip to Livingston on Friday, Sept. 22.
Caldwell (0-4) will host Lexington the same night.
