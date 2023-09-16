Mustangs cruise past Caldwell 63-0

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs scored early and often Friday night, blanking Caldwell 63-0 Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs converted on their first drive when Ty Williams connected with Lorenzo Johnson for a touchdown. Johnson was named Homecoming King prior to the start of the game.

After a Caldwell three-and-out, the Mustangs extended the lead on a Phillip Green, Jr. touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Mustang defense added a score when an errant snap went into the end zone and Jamiraquai Lain landed on the ball for another Madisonville touchdown.

The Mustangs led 49-0 at halftime, before going on to win 63-0.

Madisonville (4-0) will play the next three games away from Mustang Stadium, beginning with a trip to Livingston on Friday, Sept. 22.

Caldwell (0-4) will host Lexington the same night.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and...
New fitness facility going into old Albertson’s building on University Drive
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Residents say they've noticed neighbors selling but thought it was for AgShacks.
Planned development in Bryan announced Tuesday shocks neighbors
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges
Renderings of the FM 2818 Super Street design from Binkley & Barfield Consulting Engineers and...
TxDOT shares update on 2818 Super Street project in College Station

Latest News

Navasota wins first game of the year with 35-7 win over Hargrave
2023 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Class Enshrined at 45th Burgess Banquet
2022 Friday Football Fever
Madisonville cruises past Caldwell 63-0
No. 2 Mart takes down No. 3 Centerville