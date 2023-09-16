Mustangs cruise past Caldwell 63-0

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs scored early and often Friday night, blanking Caldwell 63-0 Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs converted on their first drive when Ty Williams connected with Lorenzo Johnson for a touchdown. Johnson was named Homecoming King prior to the start of the game.

After a Caldwell three-and-out, the Mustangs extended the lead on a Phillip Green, Jr. touchdown run to make it 14-0.

The Mustang defense added a score when an errant snap went into the end zone and Jamiraquai Lain landed on the ball for another Madisonville touchdown.

The Mustangs led 49-0 at halftime, before going on to win 63-0.

Madisonville (4-0) will play the next three games away from Mustang Stadium, beginning with a trip to Livingston on Friday, Sept. 22.

Caldwell (0-4) will host Lexington the same night.

