Navasota wins first game of the year with 35-7 win over Hargrave

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers pick up their first win of the season following their 35-7 win Friday night at Rattler Stadium over Hargrave.

Navasota blocked a field goal in the first quarter and Chris Hickmon returned it 65 yards for a touchdown giving the Rattlers a 7-0 lead in their homecoming game.

The Rattler defense will come up with 2 more Falcon turnovers in the first half that leads to two more Navasota touchdowns as they jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Navasota (1-3) will kick off district play next week as they travel to El Campo to take on the Rice Birds.

