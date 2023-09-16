No. 2 Mart takes down No. 3 Centerville

Highlights: Centerville vs Mart
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 16, 2023
MART, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 team in 2A Division II, Mart, beat the No. 3 team in 2A Division I, Centerville, 36-21 at the Mart ISD Athletic Complex Friday night.

The Panthers jumped out to a 22-0 lead before Andrew Newman scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to put the Tigers on the board.

Centerville will host Jefferson next week for their final pre-district game.

