Organizers say a new proposed location for the Brazos Valley YMCA could speed up the timeline

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney spoke at Thursday night’s city council meeting during the hear citizens. He vocalized a new possible location for the upcoming Brazos Valley YMCA.

“It’s an opportunity. And I thought, well if you don’t have an idea right now, here is your idea,” he says.

He says the land for the planned Independence ballpark would be perfect for the new Y.

“It’s a great location. Rock Prairie Road East is going to be widened and improved, it is right there by Baylor Scott & White, you’ve got neighborhoods just growing up all around it,” Mooney says.

City staff discovered the soil would not be suitable for playing fields after spending $5 million on development.

Mooney says the city could save money by using the empty ballpark.

“The city has set aside money, $22 million, to go towards a rec center. Well here is an opportunity. You already own the land, you don’t have to buy the land so that $22 million can go into the design and construction of that. I also stated to them that if the YMCA were chosen to manage and operate that facility, that it would actually cost the city nothing to manage and operate or to ensure that facility,” he stated.

With this new idea, Mooney hopes to see his dream of a Brazos Valley YMCA become a reality.

“There are a number of spaces that if the city would like to make sure it is making the best use of that Bob and Wanda Meyer fund and stretching it out as far as it can, partnering with the YMCA as soon as possible would be in everyone’s best interest,” says Mooney.

After the recommendation, Mooney says the next steps include looking for a facility to use in the time being and getting a fundraising campaign going in order to raise $250,000.

