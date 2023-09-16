Rudder tops Chaparral behind Hendrick’s three rushing touchdowns

Highlights: Rudder tops Chaparral
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers picked up their second win of the season topping Chaparral 31-16 at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday night.

The Rangers were led by Bruce Hendrick’s three rushing touchdowns, and Jaquise Martin’s 92 yard rushing touchdown.

Rudder will kick off district play next week at home against Lamar Consolidated which is also the Ranger’s homecoming game.

