St. Joseph Eagles soar past Baytown Christian Bulldogs to remain undefeated

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In an action-packed night, the St. Joseph Eagles hosted the Baytown Christian Bulldogs in Week 4 of Friday Football Fever.

The Bulldogs struck first when Braydon Anderson received the handoff, found a running lane, and slipped past a few defenders for a touchdown.

However, the Eagles responded on the next possession. Senior quarterback Marc Mishler delivered a well-timed pass to sophomore Colt Bundick, who pulled down the reception and soared into the end zone for six.

St. Josephs Colt Bundick scoring a touchdown.
St. Josephs Colt Bundick scoring a touchdown.(KBTX)

Throughout the night, the Eagles and Bulldogs battled back and forth. Baytown Christian’s Bryce Gillum made a key play with a short touchdown reception that put the Bulldogs back in the lead.

But the Eagles kept the pressure on. Mishler took to the skies again, lofting a pass to wide-open Junior Peter Najvar, who made the catch and evaded a defender to score.

St. Joseph's Peter Najvar scoring a touchdown.
St. Joseph's Peter Najvar scoring a touchdown.(KBTX)

Heading into halftime, Baytown Christian held a narrow 14-13 lead. They aimed to extend it but were shut down by the Eagle defense on the one-yard line.

In a standout play deep in their own territory, St. Joseph’s Jackson Carey received the handoff and maneuvered his way from his own goal line down to the Bulldogs’ 30, covering 50 yards in a remarkable run to end the first half.

St. Joseph's Jackson Carey celebrating a fifty yard run from his own one yard line.
St. Joseph's Jackson Carey celebrating a fifty yard run from his own one yard line.(KBTX)

The St. Joseph Eagles secured the victory, finishing the night with a score of 46-30.

St. Joseph's Quarterback Marc Mishler picking up yards on the ground
St. Joseph's Quarterback Marc Mishler picking up yards on the ground(KBTX)

St. Joseph is now focused on maintaining their undefeated streak as they hit the road to face the Brazosport Christian Eagles of Lake Jackson in a battle of the birds in Week 5 of Friday Football Fever.

St. Joseph Eagles
St. Joseph Eagles(KBTX)

