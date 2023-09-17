Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is tripped up and then tackled by Texas linebacker...
How to Watch the Texas vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
christmas lights generic
City of College Station announces new Christmas parade
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys Dan Cogdell, right,...
Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
North Korea’s Kim visits university in Russia as state media reports on arms talks
Downtown Bryan rocked out Saturday night for the first battle of the bands held in the LaSalle...
LaSalle Hotel partners with School of Rock BCS for Battle of the Bands
Saturday marked 100 days before Christmas.
Brazos Valley children share Christmas excitement 100 days before the holiday
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England, Maritime Canada