Brazos Valley children share Christmas excitement 100 days before the holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays will be here before you realize. In fact, Saturday marked 100 days before Santa Claus makes his way down the chimney.

There were plenty of kids who shared their Christmas excitement while they gave their stuffed friend a check-up at Whimsy & Wild Emporium’s Teddy Bear Clinic. Some kids said they’re ready for Christmas, while others said they just want it to be tomorrow.

When asked what they’re most excited about come Christmas day, responses ranged from “presents,” “playing with my cousins,” “ice cream” and well “everything.”

“Open presents and have fun,” one child said about their dream.

Even local businesses such as Whimsey & Wild Emporium are preparing to greet the holiday and their customers with cheer.

“Trying to get in items, you know, delivery is not that fast right now,” Lindsey Terry, owner of Whimsy & Wild Emporium said. “So we’re trying to get them in as fast as we can. New products, new inventory, stuff that is exciting for Christmas.”

Terry said she begins her holiday shopping well before it even hits November.

“You pretty much have to shop year-round right after Christmas,” Terry said.

Even though the holiday is still 100 days away, some kids are already dreaming about that perfect Christmas morning.

