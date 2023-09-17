Bryan Police investigating early morning shooting
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on 3301 Providence Ave. Bullets struck an apartment building, but nobody was injured.
Nobody is in custody at this time and police say there is no threat to the public.
