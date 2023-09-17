City of College Station names new Parks and Recreations director

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has announced that Kelsey Heiden will become its director of Parks and Recreation.

According to the city, Heiden is expected to take over in late November. She will replace Steve Wright who has served as director since 2020.

Heiden has almost 18 years of experience in the industry and served as the assistant director of parks and recreation in Pflugerville since 2022 and in Leander from 2021-2022.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Recreation Administration from Texas State in 2011 and also holds a master’s in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire.

During her career, Heiden has been a two-time recipient of the Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Young Professional Award.

The College Station Parks and Recreation Department manages 56 developed parks covering about 1,900 acres.

