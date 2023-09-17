LaSalle Hotel partners with School of Rock BCS for Battle of the Bands

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan rocked out Saturday night for the first battle of the bands held in the LaSalle Hotel’s courtyard.

Battle of the Bands is a partnership between the School of Rock BCS and the LaSalle Hotel. A total of eight bands performed across three divisions. Around 10 vendors were also lined up selling various goods such as kettle corn, lemonade, candy and jewelry.

LaSalle Hotel general manager, Shariece Simbahon, said the new event not only provides exposure to the school, but allows small businesses and entrepreneurs a chance to grow.

“We partner up with a lot of the small entrepreneurs,” Simbahon said. “We have a courtyard and we just give them a spot where they all gather. Our intentions are to create community connections and also keep the business here in downtown Bryan. We want to make it revive and grow.”

As the LaSalle Hotel looks toward the future, Simbahon said they hope Battle of the Bands becomes an annual event.

“We are going through renovations soon. We will head our renovations out in October and we will be rebranding as a Marriott,” Simbahon said. “Our main focus is to get involved in the community and bring back business into downtown Bryan.”

