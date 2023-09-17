Tropical Storm Nigel

Tropical Storm Nigel - September 17
Tropical Storm Nigel - September 17
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Nigel has officially become the 15th storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Maximum Wind SpeedCentral PressureMovementLocation
60 mph997 mbNNW at 13 mph990 miles NE of the Lesser Antilles

Using satellite imagery, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that over the past several days, Tropical Depression Fifteen showed signs of steady strengthening and increased organization, prompting them to issue the first advisory for Tropical Storm Nigel. Tropical Storm Nigel has continued this pattern of gradual intensification, and the agency estimates the initial intensity to be near 50 kts.

The environment in which Nigel resides is favorable for further strengthening, so much so, that intensification models predict the storm has a 50% chance of intensifying by 25 kts over the next 24 hours. These models also anticipate that Nigel will likely reach peak intensity in roughly 60 hours, as a Category 3 hurricane. It is expected that by Thursday morning however, the storm will move into cooler waters, with increased wind shear aloft, causing the onset of a weakening trend.

Tropical Storm Nigel is being steered between a ridge and a mid-latitude trough, and is forecast to track to the northwest for the next several days. Currently, Nigel is not expected to impact the United States.

As the Atlantic hurricane season continues, if you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

