BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Nigel has officially become the 15th storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Maximum Wind Speed Central Pressure Movement Location 60 mph 997 mb NNW at 13 mph 990 miles NE of the Lesser Antilles

Using satellite imagery, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that over the past several days, Tropical Depression Fifteen showed signs of steady strengthening and increased organization, prompting them to issue the first advisory for Tropical Storm Nigel. Tropical Storm Nigel has continued this pattern of gradual intensification, and the agency estimates the initial intensity to be near 50 kts.

A prominent curved band of deep convection wraps around the northern half of the tropical storm, with additional convective activity recently observed very near its center.

The environment in which Nigel resides is favorable for further strengthening, so much so, that intensification models predict the storm has a 50% chance of intensifying by 25 kts over the next 24 hours. These models also anticipate that Nigel will likely reach peak intensity in roughly 60 hours, as a Category 3 hurricane. It is expected that by Thursday morning however, the storm will move into cooler waters, with increased wind shear aloft, causing the onset of a weakening trend.

Tropical Storm #Nigel has formed in the central tropical Atlantic - the 10th named storm to form in the Atlantic since August 20. That's the most named storms on record to form in the Atlantic between August 20 - September 16, breaking the old record of 9 named storms set in 2020 pic.twitter.com/4NZm3GLsLp — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 17, 2023

Tropical Storm Nigel is being steered between a ridge and a mid-latitude trough, and is forecast to track to the northwest for the next several days. Currently, Nigel is not expected to impact the United States.

As the Atlantic hurricane season continues, if you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.