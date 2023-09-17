Weigman throws for 337 yards as Texas A&M routs Louisiana-Monroe 47-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 337 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in less than three quarters to lead Texas A&M to a 47-3 rout of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Texas A&M (2-1) easily handled Louisiana-Monroe (2-1), which plays in the Sun Belt Conference, to bounce back after dropping out of the top 25 following a 48-33 loss at Miami last week.

Both of Weigman’s touchdowns came in the first half as A&M built a 27-3 lead after the kickoff was delayed by an hour due to lightning in the area.

The Aggies added a 34-yard field goal on their first drive of the third quarter to make it 30-3.

A 21-yard scoring run by Rueben Owens extended the lead to 37-3 with about six minutes left in the third quarter. The Aggies got a stop on defense and backup Max Johnson took over for Weigman with about five minutes left in the quarter.

Jahdae Walker had a career-high 110 yards receiving with a touchdown and Ainias Smith added 127 yards receiving for his fifth career 100-yard game.

Jiya Wright threw for 95 yards and ran for 34 for the Warhawks, who entered the game having won their first two games for the first time since 2018.

The Aggies piled up 557 yards of offense, while holding Louisiana-Monroe to just 222. The Warhawks didn’t convert a third down until late until the fourth quarter and finished 1 of 12.

Texas A&M got a 30-yard field goal on its first drive. The Aggies made it 10-0 when Weigman connected with Walker on a 12-yard touchdown pass with about 2 ½ minutes left in the first quarter.

The Warhawks put together a good drive after that, getting to the 6-yard line. But an incomplete pass by Wright on third down forced them to settle for a short field goal that cut the lead to 10-3.

Weigman extended the lead to 17-3 when he scampered 19 yards for a TD with about 9 ½ minutes left in the first half.

Texas A&M added another field goal after that before a 4-yard touchdown run by Amari Daniels made it 27-3 with less than a minute until halftime.

Johnson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Raymond Cottrell to leave the Aggies up 44-3 with about 11 minutes remaining.

Randy Bond’s fourth field goal was from 52 yards to make it 47-3 with seven minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Aggies looked good against a lesser opponent but will have much more of a challenge next week when they begin SEC play with a visit from Auburn.

HEY, OLD FRIEND

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher played quarterback for Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden at Samford and was an assistant on his staff for more than a decade at Samford and Auburn.

JOHNNY FOOTBALL

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, attended Saturday’s game. Manziel received a loud ovation when he was introduced and shown on the big screens just before the start of the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe: Is off next Saturday before hosting Appalachian State on Sept. 30.

Texas A&M: Hosts Auburn next Saturday.

