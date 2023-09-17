Wellborn District Plan includes ideas for walkable, downtown area

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - A Wellborn District Plan has been released by the City of College Station with an overview of what staff would like to focus on over the next decade.

This plan would have to be approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the City Council in October.

The plan envisions a downtown area incorporating the rural character and history of Wellborn while creating a pedestrian-friendly Village area along Live Oak Street. Long Rage Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm says those city meetings next month will be what could make this possible.

“From the city side, we can help dictate some of what it looks like by our zoning regulations. And so we’ll be taking a look at this as well to see if there’s some refinement there that can help enhance that character of the Wellborn area,” she said.

Peter Madden who opened Mad Pies in Wellborn just a few months ago took a look at the plans Friday. He says with area residents and businesses giving input, he hopes the plan will be implemented soon.

“In terms of there being some kind of downtown or nice little walking area in Wellborn on this side of town, I think is wonderful. The railroad track, kind of the rustic feel out here it fits and I think I like it, you know, and so I can’t wait for it to happen,” he said.

This is part of a complete plan for improvements and focuses over the next few years. The full plan can be viewed below.

