Women’s Basketball Enters into Second Year of Aggie Fast Break Club

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After a successful inaugural year, Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Joni Taylor announced on Friday that the Aggie Fast Break Club will enter its second year in support of the program.

“Last year, I was so happy to see how our Aggie Fast Break Club family supported our program and I know this season will only build on that success,” Taylor said. “Our members continue to exceed expectations and are dedicated to providing our student-athletes with an elite experience both on and off the court. The lifelong connections that our players and staff make with everyone in the Aggie Fast Break Club are invaluable to the success of our program and I cannot wait to see what year two brings.”

The Aggie Fast Break Club allows for the 12th Man to support the women’s basketball team, while also gaining exclusive access to the program. To sign up, please click here.

If you have any questions, please contact Director of Women’s Basketball Administration Christina Richardson at crichardson@athletics.tamu.edu.

Membership Levels (all memberships are per person) $150-Maroon Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

$500-Gold Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience (Full day with the Aggies, including breakfast, practice, facility tours, and exclusive informational sessions with strength and conditioning, assistant coaches, athletic training, etc.)

$1000- Platinum Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience

Autographed Ball signed by coach Taylor

Entry into Raffle for SEC Tournament Tickets and Hotel for 2

$2500-Diamond Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience

Autographed Ball signed by coach Taylor

Entry into Raffle for SEC Tournament Tickets and Hotel for two

Dinner with coach Taylor

Guest Coach Experience for one Home Game

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on X by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.