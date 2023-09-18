Aggies back on track with win over ULM

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M extended their win streak against the ULM to five and bounced back after their loss at Miami with a 47-3 victory on Saturday.

“We were efficient,” said Jimbo Fisher. “There’s always things you want better. But I think where we’re at, I think our mental game as far as where we’re at in competing and our psychological disposition of our team was in a good place. I liked how we came out in the game. I liked how we practiced all week. I like the focus we have. Now, got to take to it the field and got the SEC schedule coming. So the gauntlet is coming.”

Conner Weigman now ranks No. 2 nationally in ESPN QBR (92.8) after throwing for 337 yards and the wide receiver depth was put to test with Evan Stewart out due to injury and Noah Thomas leaving the game early.

Ainias Smith and Jahdae Walker stepped up, combining for over 200 yards receiving, and Walker got his first TD as an Aggie.

“He’s just been a very efficient guy for us and played just a matter of him getting through the jitters and getting on the field and playing,” Fisher said of Walker. “Getting him going is big. Because he’s got size, speed, athleticism. He’s a really good player.”

The Aggies put up 557 yards of offense and the defense held Louisiana-Monroe to 222 total yards.

“I think we played really well. I think played our game, the standard,” said Trey Zuhn. “We held ourselves up to the standard. Last week, we didn’t play up to the standard for ourselves. In practice this week, we really focused on playing our game, being confident, playing with confidence, playing for each other. So that’s what we focus odd lightning this game.”

Up next the Ag’s begin SEC play hosting Auburn on September 23rd.

“I’m glad we came out the way we did,” exclaimed Ainias Smith. “The whole mentality was really just, let’s go ahead and attack this week. Let all of that go in the past. You know what I’m saying? It’s in the past now. We’re not able to worry about it. So we have to move forward, and I feel like that’s what we did today.”

