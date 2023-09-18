Aggies excited to start SEC play

BRYAN-COLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The stakes get a little higher for Aggie football this week. Texas A&M kicks off its conference opener against SEC West foe Auburn on Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Tigers are 3-0 heading into their matchup with the 2-1 Aggies. Texas A&M is coming off a 47-3 win over ULM for their final pre-conference tune-up.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are pleased with how they responded after a loss to Miami the week before. They said the team is focused, the offense has been efficient, and the defense is playing up to a higher standard. But the competition now ramps up with SEC play starting. The Maroon and White are eager to see how they do against Auburn this week.

”I’m ready to go,” exclaimed quarterback Conner Weigman. “It’s an exciting time for everybody. Everyone knows what our schedule looks like coming up. Everyone’s ready. We’re prepared for it and ready to get going at practice today,” Weigman added.

“We’re really excited,” defensive lineman L.T. Overton said. “We’ve been juiced up about this weekend. Really the weeks coming forward. SEC play is always big. We’re always about competition,” Overton added.

Fisher noted that this game against Auburn will be a big test and a measuring stick to see how much they’ve improved since the Miami game.

”We got beat physically in the Miami game,” Fisher said. “There weren’t guys running scott-free. We got beat physically. A guy got beat on a one-on-one and things like that. Hopefully, we’ll continue to do that. We’ll go against good guys in practice. It’s not like you’re blowing coverages. It’s not like you’re doing different things. You have to win those one-on-one battles, and then you’ve got to help them with technique and pressures and do different things which we can do. Hopefully, we’ll see the step up this week as the level of competition steps up in the SEC. Hopefully, we’ll find out,” Fisher added.

Kickoff between Texas A&M and Auburn is set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

