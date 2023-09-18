Aggies Rout Texas Southern, 10-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies had seven different players score in Sunday’s 10-0 win against the Texas Southern Tigers on Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White scored their most goals since September 18, 2011, when the Aggies topped Fordham 13-0.

A&M scored its first two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. Andersen Williams got the hot streak going with her first goal of the season. Quinn Cornog notched the second goal. The other goals were scored by Mia Pante, Carissa Boeckmann, Maile Hayes, and two each from Jazmine Wilkinson and Taylor Jernigan.

Jernigan scored her second goal in the 84th minute while Wilkinson scored her second and last goal of the night in the 86th minute.

Texas A&M owned the stat sheet, taking control in shots (36-5), shots-on-goal (24-0), and corner kicks (12-4).

Goalkeepers Grace McClellan and Jordyn Gunnarson combined for a shutout, the Aggies’ fourth of the season.

The Aggies are 4-1-2 in the last seven matches and are on a four-match unbeaten string with a whopping 23 goals. The win gives them their third shutout in the last four matches.

Georgia Leb had a career-high three assists.

SCORING SUMMARY

3′ – Kate Colvin dribbled down the right flank of the field and made a cross-field pass that got deflected. The ball landed in the possession of Andersen Williams who kicked the ball with her right foot and found the back of the net. A&M 1, TSU 0

9′ – Off a Georgia Leb corner kick from the right arc, Quinn Cornog quickly headed the ball inside the left post of the goal. A&M 2, TSU 0

18′ – Jazmine Wilkinson sent across the left side and the Texas Southern defender knocked the ball in for the own goal. A&M 3, TSU 0

33′ – Olivia Fetzer made a long pass down the field that made its way to Maile Hayes. Hayes made a cross-field pass to Mia Pante who was on the left corner of the six-yard box. Pante took a couple of dribbles before making the goal. A&M 4, TSU 0

47′ – Jaidyn Christophe fouled Maile Hayes inside the six-yard box, which earned the Aggies a penalty kick. Carissa Boeckmann made the kick with to the left side of the net, out of reach for the goalkeeper. A&M 5, TSU 0

68′ – Sydney Becerra passed the ball down the middle of the field to Boeckmann. Boeckmann made a touch pass to Hayes who got the ball past the goalkeeper to find the net. A&M 6, TSU 0

74′ – Eloise Descheneaux passed to Wilkinson who got by her defender and fired a missile from 20 yards out. A&M 7, TSU 0

79′ – Off a Georgia Leb free kick, Alessandra Bastidas blocked it, but Taylor Jernigan scored the goal off the rebound. A&M 8, TSU 0

84′ – Grace Ivey made a pass outside the six-yard box to Wilkinson. Wilkinson made a high right kick and Jernigan headed in the goal. A&M 9, TSU 0

86′ – Off a Georgia Leb Corner kick from the right arc, Wilkinson headed the ball in with the side of her head to find the net. A&M 10, TSU 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies head to Starkville for Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. match.

